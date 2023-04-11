PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the great social reformer, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi also recalled his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. Shri Modi also shared his thoughts on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule via a video clip.



The Prime Minister tweeted;



“On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions.”



