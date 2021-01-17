PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bharat Ratna MGR on his Jayanti

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid glowing tribute to Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr MG Ramachandran on his Jayanti today. He said that MGR reigned on the hearts of people from film screen to political screen. Shri Modi was speaking after flagging off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya in Gujarat and inaugurating several railways related projects in the state, via video conferencing.

Mentioning that one of the Kevadiya bound train is originating from PuruchiThaliaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Bharat Ratan MGR on his Birth Anniversary. Shri Modi praised his accomplishments on film screen and political platform. He noted that MGR’s political journey was dedicated to poor and he worked tirelessly for a dignified life of the down-trodden.

The Prime Minister said that we are working to fulfil his ideals and recalled how the grateful nation renamed Chennai Central Railway station after MGR.

