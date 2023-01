New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid homage to Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day and recalled his noble thoughts. PM also urged the youth to read the Kural.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural.”