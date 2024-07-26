PM Narendra Modi pays homage to the bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas and attends Shradhanjali Samaroh in Ladakh

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on July 26, 2024, paid homage to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, on the occasion of 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. He also attended the Shraddhanjali Samaroh. The Prime Minister heard the Gaurav Gatha: Briefing on Kargil War by NCOs and visited Amar Sansmaran: Hut of Remembrance. He also visited the Veer Bhoomi.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project in Ladakh, virtually. Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel to be constructed at around 15,800 feet on the Nimu – Padum – Darcha Road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

Addressing the Shrddhanjali Samaroh, the Prime Minister said that the glorious land of Ladakh is witness to the 25th year anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. “Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal”, PM Modi remarked. Even though months, years, decades and centuries pass by, the Prime Minister underlined that the lives laid down to protect the nation’s borders cannot be erased. “The nation is forever indebted and deeply grateful to the mighty superheroes of our armed forces”, PM Modi added.

Recalling the days of Kargil war, the Prime Minister said he was fortunate to be amidst the soldiers back then, adding that he still remembers how our soldiers carried out a difficult operation at such a height. “I salute the brave sons of the country who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland,” Shri Modi said.

“In Kargil, we not only won the war, we presented an incredible example of ‘truth, restraint and strength”, Prime Minister Modi remarked. The Prime Minister threw light on Pakistan’s deceit at the time when India was making all efforts to maintain peace. “ Falsehood and terror were brought down to their knees by truth”, he added.

Condemning terrorism, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan has always faced defeat in the past. “Pakistan has not learnt anything from its past and has continued to wage war in the garb of terrorism and proxy wars to stay relevant,” Shri Modi continued. The Prime Minister asserted that the nefarious intentions of terrorists will never be fulfilled. “Our bravehearts will trample all the terror attempts,” he added.

“India will overcome all challenges that come in the way of development, be it Ladakh or Jammu & Kashmir”, the Prime Minister reiterated. He reminded that in a few days from now on 5th of August, the abrogation of Article 370 will complete 5 years and the Jammu & Kashmir of today is talking about a new future full of dreams. The Prime Minister gave examples of progress and mentioned holding G20 meetings in the UT, government’s focus on infrastructure development and tourism, cinema halls opening up, and tazia procession being initiated after three and a half decades. “This heaven on earth is swiftly moving in the direction of peace and prosperity”, the Prime Minister added.

Underlining the developments taking place in Ladakh, the Prime Minister said through Shinkun La Tunnel, the union territory will remain connected with the whole country throughout the year, in every season. “This tunnel will open doors of new possibilities for the development and better future of Ladakh.” Congratulating the people of Ladakh, the Prime Minister said that this tunnel will further make their lives easier as the numerous hardships faced by them due to the region’s extreme weather will be eased.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government’s priorities towards the people of Ladakh and mentioned making efforts personally for the safe evacuation of citizens from the Kargil region from Iran during the Covid-19 pandemic. He recalled a quarantine zone being established in Jaisalmer where they were tested before being sent to Ladakh. Underlining the government’s efforts to boost ease of living and provide more services for the people of Ladakh, the Prime Minister mentioned an approximate six-time increase in the budget from Rs 1100 crores to Rs 6000 crores in the last 5 years. “Be it roads, electricity, water, education, power supply, employment, every direction of Ladakh is transforming”, PM Modi said, highlighting the application of holistic planning for the first time. He gave examples of more than 90 percent coverage of drinking water in Ladakh households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the upcoming Sindhu Central University for quality higher education for the youth of Ladakh, work to establish a 4G network in the entire Ladakh region, and ongoing work for 13-kilometer long Zojila tunnel for all-weather connectivity on NH 1.

Referring to the ambitious targets for the border areas, the Prime Minister informed that the Border Road Organization (BRO) has completed more than 330 projects including Sela Tunnel, showcasing New INdia’s capabilities and direction.

Emphasizing the importance of upgrading military technologies, the Prime Minister said in the changing global scenarios, our defence force needs the latest weapons and equipment along with a modern working style and arrangements. Shri Modi said that the defence sector had felt the necessity to upgrade in the past as well, but unfortunately, this issue was not given much importance. “However, in the last 10 years, Defence reforms have been prioritized, making our forces more capable and self-reliant,” he added. Shri Modi further said that today a major stake in defence procurement is being given to the Indian defence industry, adding that 25 per cent has been reserved for the private sector in the defence and research development budget. “As a result of these efforts, India’s defence production has crossed 1.5 lakh crore.” The Prime Minister further said that today, India is making its mark as an arms exporter as well, contrary to its past image of a country that was counted as an arms-importing one. Shri Modi expressed happiness that our force has now decided to stop importing more than 5000 weapons and military equipment.

Lauding the defence forces for the reforms in the defence sector, the Prime Minister dwelled at length on Agnipath Scheme as one of the crucial reforms. Referring to the long pending concern for the average age of the Indian focus being above the global average, the Prime Minister said that in the past there was no willpower to deal with this critical concern which is being addressed now through the Agnipath Scheme. “Purpose of Agnipath is to keep forces young and continuously battle-ready”, the Prime Minister asserted, lamenting the blatant politicization of this sensitive subject. He criticized the past scams and past unwillingness for the modernization of the Air Force Fleet. “The truth is that the Agnipath scheme will increase the strength of the country and the country will also get capable youth. Announcements have been made to give priority to Agniveers in the private sector and paramilitary forces as well”, he said.

Rejecting the propaganda about the intention of saving pension burden as the main reason behind Agnipath Scheme, the Prime Minister reminded that pension burden of the soldiers being recruited today will come up after 30 years, therefore, this can not be the reason behind the scheme. “We have respected this decision taken by the armed forces because for us the security of the country is more important than politics”, he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that those misleading the youth of the nation today had no regard for the armed forces in the past. Recalling the false promises made by past governments on One Rank One Pension, the Prime Minister underlined that it was the present government that implemented the scheme where ex-servicemen were given more than Rs 1.25 lakh crores. He further pointed out the neglect of past governments and said, “These are the same people who did not build a war memorial for the martyrs even after 7 decades of independence, did not provide enough bulletproof jackets to our soldiers deployed on the border and kept ignoring Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said, “The victory of Kargil was not the victory of any government or any party. This victory belongs to the country, this victory is the heritage of the country. This is a festival of pride and self-respect of the country.” He saluted the brave soldiers on behalf of the entire country and conveyed his best wishes to all the countrymen on 25 years of Kargil victory.

On the occasion, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He was accompanied by the Vice Chiefs of the three Services and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).

Through another post on X, the Raksha Mantri remembered the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the Kargil war, stating that their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that India remained safe and secure. The service and sacrifice of the soldiers will continue to inspire every Indian and future generations.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, graced by the Prime Minister at Dras, was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Dr) B D Sharma (Retd), Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the three Service Chiefs, veterans and Veer Naris.