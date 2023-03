The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid homage to Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“I pay homage to Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi. A devout nationalist and courageous personality, he was at the forefront of India’s struggle against injustice and colonial rule. Inspired by his ideals, we will keep working for the people of our great nation.”