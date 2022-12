New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recalled his everlasting contribution to India.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development.”