New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid his homage to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“I pay homage to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of countless people. We will always remember his unparalleled community service and his emphasis on healthcare and education. We will keep working to fulfil his dreams.”