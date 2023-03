The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

has paid tributes to Shri Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to Biju Babu, a remarkable leader and institution builder. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who has made an unparalleled contribution towards Odisha’s progress. His role in fighting the Emergency is also notable.”