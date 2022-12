New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.”