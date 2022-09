New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid his condolences after the demise of renowned archeologist Shri Braj Basi Lal.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Shri BB Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archaeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connect with our rich past. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti.”