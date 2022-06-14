PM Narendra Modi participates in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar – a newspaper which has been published continuously for 200 years

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar in Mumbai today. He also released a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion.

The Prime Minister wished all the readers, journalists and staff of Mumbai Samachar on the 200th anniversary of this historic newspaper. He lauded the fact that in these two centuries, the lives of many generations, and their concerns have been given voice by Mumbai Samachar. The Prime Minister remarked that Mumbai Samachar also gave voice to the freedom movement and then also took 75 years of independent India to readers of all ages. The medium of language was definitely Gujarati, but the concern was national, he said. The Prime Minister mentioned that even Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel used to quote Mumbai Samachar and noted the happy coincidence of this anniversary falling in the 75th year of India’s independence. “Therefore, on this occasion of today, we are not only celebrating the high standards of journalism of India and journalism related to the concern of patriotism, but this event is also adding to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The Prime Minister also remembered the glorious contribution of journalism in the freedom struggle and re-establishment of democracy after the emergency period.

The Prime Minister recalled that when the city became Bombay, under the influence of foreigners, even then Mumbai Samachar did not leave its local connect and connection with its roots. It was a common Mumbaikar’s newspaper even then and it is the same today – Mumbai Samachar. He added that Mumbai Samachar is not just a news medium, but a heritage. Mumbai Samachar is the philosophy and expression of India. He said we get a glimpse of how India has stood firm despite every storm in Mumbai Samachar.

The Prime Minister recalled that when the Mumbai Samachar started, the darkness of slavery was getting deeper. It was not so easy to get a newspaper in an Indian language like Gujarati in that period. Mumbai Samachar expanded linguistic journalism in that era.

The Prime Minister said that India’s history of thousands of years teaches us a lot. Emphasizing the welcoming nature of this land, the Prime Minister mentioned that whoever came here, Maa Bharati gave ample opportunity to all to flourish in her lap. “What can be a better example than the Parsi community?” he asked. He added that from the freedom movement to the Navnirman of India, the contribution of Parsi sisters and brothers is huge. The community is one of the smallest in the country in terms of numbers, a micro-minority in a way, but huge in terms of capacity and service, he added.

The Prime Minister remarked that the work of newspapers and media is to deliver news, and educate the public and if there are some shortcomings in society and government, then it is their responsibility to bring them to the fore. As much as the media has the right to criticize, it also has an equally important responsibility to bring positive news to the fore.

The Prime Minister said the way journalists worked like karmayogis in the interest of the nation during the Corona period in the last two years, will be remembered forever. The positive contribution of India’s media helped India a lot in dealing with this biggest crisis of 100 years. He also lauded the media’s role in promoting initiatives like digital payment and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The Prime Minister said this country is a country of a rich tradition that is carried forward through the medium of debates and discussions. “For thousands of years, we have conducted healthy debate, healthy criticism and right reasoning as a part of the social system. We have open and healthy discussions on very difficult social topics. This has been the practice of India, which we have to strengthen”, he said.

The printing of Mumbai Samachar as a weekly was started on 1st July 1822 by Shri Fardunjee Marzbanji. It, later on, became a daily in 1832. The newspaper has been published continuously for 200 years.