PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at submerged city of Dwarka

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi went underwater, in the deep sea and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is. This experience offered a rare and profound connection to India’s spiritual and historical roots.

PM Modi paid homage to Dwarka, a city that continues to captivate imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual legacy. Underwater, He offered peacock feathers also as tribute.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all.”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, visited the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Prayed at the Dwarkadhish Temple. Jai Shri Krishna”