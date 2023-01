New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has met with Shri Shravan Kumar Sharma, an artist from Chhattisgarh at his residence in New Delhi.

The artist has presented a PM’s painting to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Met a talented artist from Chhattisgarh Shri Shravan Kumar Sharma. He has been painting for years and is very passionate about tribal art.”