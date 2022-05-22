PM Narendra Modi leaves for Japan to participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Japan this evening on a two day visit to Japan to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo. Apart from participating in the Quad Summit on Tuesday, Mr Modi will hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

Tomorrow, Mr Modi will engage with the Japanese business community and the Indian diaspora.

The upcoming Quad Summit in Tokyo will provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress made so far on Quad’s initiatives and also give guidance for the future.

Prime Minister Modi will have a bilateral meeting with US President Biden. Prime Minister’s meeting with President Biden will mark continuation of these high level dialogues and provide guidance and vision to take the relationship forward.

Mr Modi will also meet his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the Summit. This meeting will be an opportunity to carry forward the high level engagement between the two countries as also to advance bilateral cooperation agenda.

In the bilateral meeting with the Australian Prime Minister, the two leaders would review the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.