PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’ and dedicates ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi dedicated ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’ at Khapri Metro Station today. The Prime Minister also flagged off two inaugural metro trains from Khapri to Automotive Square and Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore while Phase- II will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.
The Prime Minister arrived at the Khapri Metro Station after taking a ride in the Nagpur Metro from Freedom Park Metro Station. Before boarding the metro at Freedom Park Metro Station, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project and witnessed the ‘Sapno Se Behtar’ Exhibition that was showcased. The Prime Minister bought himself an e-ticket at the AFC Gate and travelled with students, citizens and officials. He also interacted with them on the journey.
The Prime Minister tweeted:
“I would like to congratulate the people of Nagpur on the inauguration of the Nagpur Metro’s Phase 1. Flagged off two metro trains and also took a ride on the metro. The metro is comfortable and convenient.”
“On board the Nagpur Metro, PM interacted with students, those from the start-up sector and citizens from other walks of life.”
The Prime Minister was joined by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari when he arrived via metro at Khapri Metro Station.
Background
In yet another step that will revolutionise urban mobility, the Prime Minister dedicated ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation and flagged off two metro trains – from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) – at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.