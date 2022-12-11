PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’ and dedicates ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi dedicated ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’ at Khapri Metro Station today. The Prime Minister also flagged off two inaugural metro trains from Khapri to Automotive Square and Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore while Phase- II will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Khapri Metro Station after taking a ride in the Nagpur Metro from Freedom Park Metro Station. Before boarding the metro at Freedom Park Metro Station, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project and witnessed the ‘Sapno Se Behtar’ Exhibition that was showcased. The Prime Minister bought himself an e-ticket at the AFC Gate and travelled with students, citizens and officials. He also interacted with them on the journey.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“I would like to congratulate the people of Nagpur on the inauguration of the Nagpur Metro’s Phase 1. Flagged off two metro trains and also took a ride on the metro. The metro is comfortable and convenient.”