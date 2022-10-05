PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs 3650 crores in Luhnu, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs. 1690 crore today. The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation, AIIMS, Bilaspur. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crores. The Prime Minister further inaugurated the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. He said this auspicious festival will give new energy to everyone to walk on the path of the pledged ‘Panch Pran’ while overcoming every obstacle. He said that good fortune of getting the opportunity to be in Himachal for Vijaya Dashmi augurs well for every future victory.

The Prime Minister remarked that Bilaspur has received a double gift of health and education. He expressed gratitude to have got the opportunity to participate in the Kullu Dussehra and said that he will pray to Bhagwan Raghunath Ji for the welfare of the nation. The Prime Minister also reminisced about old times when he and his associates used to work and live in the area. He said, “I am fortunate to have been a part of Himachal Pradesh’s development journey”.

Remarking on the developments that have happened over the past years in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that it is the vote of the people that are solely responsible for all the developments. He gave the credit to people’s confidence in the state and the centre that has propelled all the development work.

He said that for a very long time the thinking was that facilities like education, roads, industries, hospitals are meant for big cities only. As far as hilly areas were concerned, even the basic facilities reached there last. This, the Prime Minister said, created a huge imbalance in the development of the country. He continued, that people of Himachal Pradesh were forced to go to Chandigarh or Delhi for small issues. However, in the last 8 years, the double-engine government changed all that. The Prime Minister said that today Himachal Pradesh is equipped with Central universities like IIT, IIM and IIIT. Shri Modi further added that AIIMS, Bilaspur being the apex of medical education in India will add to the glory of Bilaspur. “In the last eight years, Himachal Pradesh has scaled new heights of development”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the changed style of functioning in the government as now foundation stones are laid with a clear timeline of dedication of projects.

Talking about the contribution of Himachal Pradesh to nation-building, the Prime Minister informed that the state plays a crucial role in ‘Rashtra Raksha’, and now with the newly inaugurated AIIMS at Bilaspur, it will also play pivotal role in ‘Jeevan Raksha’. The Prime Minister complimented the Health Ministry and the state government for timely completion despite the challenge of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister observed that it is a moment of pride for the people of Himachal Pradesh as it is one of the three states that have been selected for the Bulk Drugs Park. Himachal Pradesh is also one of the four states that have been selected for Medical Devices Park and the Nalagarh Medical Device Park is part of this. “This is the land of the brave and I am indebted to this land”, the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the medical tourism aspect, the Prime Minister said that Himachal Pradesh has endless opportunities. The Prime Minister said that the air, the environment and the herb of the state can be a source of a plethora of benefits for the state.

Highlighting the efforts of the government to ensure Ease of Living for the poor and middle class, the Prime Minister remarked that efforts are being made to make hospitals available at remote locations and minimize the expenses of medical bills. That is why we are working on a seamless connectivity from AIIMS to critical care in district hospitals and wellness centers in the villages. Ayushman Bharat scheme is providing most of the families in the state free treatment upto 5 lakh rupees. More than 3 crore patients all over the country and 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have come from Himachal. Government has spent more than 45,000 crore all over the country, saving about 90,000 crore rupees of the patients.

The Prime Minister said that the foundations of the double-engine government are laid on providing happiness, accessibility, dignity, protection and health to our mothers, sisters and daughters.“Ensuring dignity of life for all is our government’s priority”, the Prime Minister said. He listed measures like toilet construction, free gas connection, sanitary pad distribution scheme, Matru Vandana Yojana and Har Ghar Jal campaign for the empowerment of mothers and sisters.

The Prime Minister complimented the Chief Minister and his team for implementing the central schemes with spirit and speed and also expanding their scope. He praised the speed of implementation of schemes like Har Ghar Jal, and social security schemes like pension. Similarly, many families in Himachal have benefited greatly from One Rank One Pension. He lauded the state for being the first state to complete a cent per cent Corona vaccination.

“Himachal is a land of opportunities”, the Prime Minister remarked. He informed everyone that the state produces electricity, has fertile land and has endless employment opportunities due to tourism. The Prime Minister interjected that it was the lack of better connectivity that acted as the biggest hurdle in front of these opportunities. “Since 2014, efforts are being made to reach the best infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh from village to village”, he added. The Prime Minister pointed out that the work of widening the roads of Himachal is also going on all around. “At present, about 50 thousand crore rupees are being spent on connectivity works in Himachal”, he added, “When the work of four laning of Pinjore to Nalagarh highway will be completed, then industrial areas of Nalagarh and Baddi will not only be benefitted but passengers going from Chandigarh and Ambala towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali will also get avail the benefits. “A network of tunnels is also being laid to free the people of Himachal from the winding roads”, the Prime Minister added.

Pointing out the latest developments in Digital India, the Prime Minister said that unprecedented work has also been done in Himachal regarding digital connectivity. “In the last 8 years, Made in India mobile phones have also become cheap and have also brought the network to the villages”, he added. Himachal Pradesh is also moving very fast in digital transactions due to better 4G connectivity. “If anyone is benefiting the most from Digital India, then it is you, the people of Himachal”, he said. The Prime Minister informed that due to this paying bills, bank-related work, admissions, applications etc take only minimal time.

Throwing light on 5G developments in the country, the Prime Minister said, “Now for the first time in the country, Made in India 5G services have also started, and the benefits will be made available to Himachal very soon.” He further informed that after the change of drone rules in India, their use for transportation is going to increase a lot while the education, health, agriculture and tourism sectors will also reap great benefits from this. He praised Himachal Pradesh for being the first state to come out with a drone policy. “We are striving for a type of development that increases the convenience of every citizen, and every citizen is connected with prosperity. This will prove the resolve of a developed India, and a developed Himachal Pradesh”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Minister, Shri Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament and BJP National President, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda and Member of Parliament and BJP State President, Shri Suresh Kumar Kashyap were those present on the occasion.