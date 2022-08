New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning Gold Medal in Mixed Doubles Table Tennis at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Playing and winning together has its own joys. @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula have shown superb teamwork and won the coveted Gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I laud their grit and tenacity. Sharath reaching the finals of all CWG events he competed in is outstanding.”