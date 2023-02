New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has appreciated Lahari Bai, 27-year-old tribal woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori becoming the brand ambassador of millets. She has preserved more than 150 varieties of millet seeds.

Responding to a tweet by DD News, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Proud of Lahari Bai, who has shown remarkable enthusiasm towards Shree Ann. Her efforts will motivate many others.”