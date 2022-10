New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today praised the efforts of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) who undertook a massive woollen cap knitting campaign by all Sanginis located across the country, with an aim to distribute them to the lesser privileged members of the society. A total of 41541 caps were knitted by the Sanginis.

In a reply to a tweet by Indian Air Force, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Commendable effort.”