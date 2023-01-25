PM Narendra Modi lauds the achievement of 11 Crore Tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has praised achievement of 11 Crore Tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission. Shri Modi also congratulated to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success.

In response to a tweet by Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“A great feat, indicative of the ground covered to ensure ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to the people of India. Congratulations to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success.”