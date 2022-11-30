National

PM Narendra Modi lauds significant decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has lauded the significant decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20. The Prime Minister emphasised that all aspects relating to women’s empowerment remain very strong.

Quoting a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“A very encouraging trend. Happy to see this change. Our emphasis on furthering all aspects relating to women empowerment remains very strong.”

 

