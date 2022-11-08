PM Narendra Modi lauds new era of medical education in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the new era of medical education in Jammu & Kashmir. The Prime Minister hailed the government’s decision to grant 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals and said that it is an important effort aimed at empowering the youth and furthering medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is an important effort aimed at empowering the youth and furthering medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir!”