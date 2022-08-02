PM Narendra Modi lauds Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for winning Gold Medal in Lawn Bowls at CWG 2022

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for winning Gold Medal in Lawn Bowls at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls.”

***

DS/SH