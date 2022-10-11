PM Narendra Modi lauds Indian civil aviation for highest ever numbers of passengers since pre Covid 19 era

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the Indian civil aviation for not only hitting the 4-lakh daily passengers mark, but also achieving the highest ever numbers since pre Covid 19 era. Shri Modi also said that the focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for ‘Ease of Living’ and economic progress.

Quoting a tweet by the Civil aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Prime Minister said;

“Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for ‘Ease of Living’ and economic progress.”