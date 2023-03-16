PM Narendra Modi lauds healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy; Recalls India’s strides in vaccinating people on the National Vaccination Day

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has complimented all the healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy. On National Vaccination Day, PM also reiterated the commitment to building a healthy India and also recalled India’s strides in vaccinating people.

Responding to the tweet thread by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Compliments to all our healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy.

On National Vaccination Day we also recall India’s strides in vaccinating people and reaffirm our commitment to building a healthy India.”