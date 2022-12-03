PM Narendra Modi lauds fortitude and accomplishments of our Divyang sisters and brothers on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has lauded the fortitude and accomplishments of our Divyang sisters and brothers on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I laud the fortitude and accomplishments of our Divyang sisters and brothers. Our Government has undertaken numerous initiatives which have created opportunities for persons with disabilities and enabled them to shine.”

“Our Government is equally focused on accessibility, which is reflected in the flagship programmes and creation of next-gen infra. I would also like to acknowledge all those working at the grassroots to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities.”