PM Narendra Modi lauds defence exports reaching all time high

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has applauded the fact that India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15, 920 crore in FY 2022-2023.

The Prime Minister tweeted in reply to the announcement by the Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh:

“Excellent! A clear manifestation of India’s talent and the enthusiasm towards ‘Make in India.’ It also shows the reforms in this sector over the last few years are delivering good results. Our Government will keep supporting efforts to make India a defence production hub.”