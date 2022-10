New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has appreciated efforts of the citizens to do cricket commentary in Sanskrit. He also shared his Mann Ki Baat clip where he had shared a similar effort in Kashi.

Quoting a tweeted by a citizen, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort.

During one of the #MannKiBaat programmes last year I had shared a similar effort in Kashi. Sharing that as well.