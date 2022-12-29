National

PM Narendra Modi lauds achievement of the target of establishment of 1.5 Lakh Wellness Centres

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the achievement of the target of 1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness  Centers will infuse fresh energy in New India. He said India’s prosperity lies in healthy citizen.

In reply to a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“स्वस्थ नागरिकों में ही भारतवर्ष की समृद्धि निहित है। इस दिशा में रिकॉर्ड संख्या में बने ये हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर्स बड़ी भूमिका निभाएंगे। यह उपलब्धि न्यू इंडिया में एक नई ऊर्जा भरने वाली है।”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.