PM Narendra Modi invites students, parents and teachers to take part in activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has invited students, their parents and teachers to take part in interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The Prime Minister emphasised the need to collectively work towards creating a stress-free environment for our students.

Quoting a tweet by the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“I call upon all Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers to take part in these interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Let us collectively work towards creating a stress-free environment for our students. #PPC2023”