PM Narendra Modi invites people to take part in Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz on PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz on PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. PM Modi has said that this is an interesting quiz which will cover a series of good governance initiatives.

In response to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“This is an interesting quiz which will cover a series of good governance initiatives.

Do take part in the #SabkaVikasMahaQuiz and strengthen our collective quest towards inclusive development.”