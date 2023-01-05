PM Narendra Modi invites inputs for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has invited everyone particularly the Exam Warriors, parents and teachers to share their inputs for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction.

The Prime Minister tweeted

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is made even more memorable by the extensive inputs received from people across all walks of life. I invite you all, particularly the #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers to share their inputs for this year’s interaction. #PPC2023 innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/