PM Narendra Modi interacts with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination programme in Goa

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination programme in Goa through a video conference on the completion of 100% first dose coverage for the adult population in Goa.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister enquired from Dr Nitin Dhupdale, Lecturer in Goa Medical College, how he convinced people to take COVID vaccines. He also discussed the difference between the COVID vaccination campaign and the earlier campaign. Dr Dhupdale praised the mission campaign mode of this particular campaign. Criticizing the opposition party, PM wondered how after vaccinating 2.5 crore people there were reactions from the opposition party instead of the vaccinated people. The Prime Minister lauded doctors and other Corona warriors for the completion of 100% first dose coverage for the adult population in Goa. He said that this is an inspiration for the entire world.

Prime Minister while interacting with the COVID beneficiary and activist Nazir Shaikh enquired how he decided to convince others to take the vaccines. He asked Nazir about the difficulties faced by him in taking people to the vaccination centres. He also asked Nazir about his experience in the vaccination drive. The Prime Minister said that the inclusion of ‘Sabka Prayas’ like Nazir Shaikh’s effort is a big factor in achieving results in this very important campaign. The Prime Minister praised the socially conscious activists all over the country.

While interacting with Ms Sweema Fernandes, the Prime Minister asked what all enquiries she made while people came to her for vaccination. She explained the stages of maintaining the cold chain. He also enquired how they maintained the cold chain for the vaccines. He inquired about the steps taken by them to achieve zero wastage of vaccines. The Prime Minister praised her for doing her duties despite her family commitments and thanked all the families of the corona warriors for their efforts.

While interacting with Shri Shashikant Bhagat, the Prime Minister recalled how he interacted with his old acquaintance on his birthday yesterday. He narrated that when asked about his age, the Prime Minister said ‘Abhi 30 baaki hain’ (30 more to go). Shri Modi advised 75-year-old Shri Bhagat not to dwell on 75 years but should focus on 25 years to come. He enquired about any difficulties faced by him during vaccination. Shri Bhagat expressed his satisfaction with the preference given to the senior citizens. He also dispelled the fears of the side effects of vaccines, as he is a diabetic and did not face any side effects. The Prime Minister praised Shri Bhagat, a retired sales tax officer for his social service and said that the government is committed to enhancing the ease of living including in the sphere of taxation.

The Prime Minister enquired Ms Sweety SM Vengurlekar how she organized Tikka Utsav in remote areas. He asked about the planning that went into organizing the Utsav. The Prime Minister emphasized that the focus was on making it easy for the citizens during the pandemic as far as possible. He asked for proper documentation and dissemination of the logistics involved in such a massive exercise.

The Prime Minister enquired visually challenged beneficiary Ms Sumera Khan about her experience of vaccination. The Prime Minister praised Ms Khan for her achievements in academics and wished her well for her aspirations of becoming an IAS officer. Shri Modi lauded the Divyang citizens of the country for inspiring the lives that they are leading.