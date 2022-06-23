PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘Vanijya Bhawan’ and launches NIRYAT portal

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Vanijya Bhawan’ and launched the NIRYAT portal in Delhi today. Union Ministers Shri Piyush Goyal, Shri Som Prakash and Smt Anupriya Patel were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said today another important step has been taken in the direction of the journey of Citizen-Centric Governance in New India on which the country has been moving for the last 8 years. The country has got the gift of a new and modern commercial building as well as an export portal, one physical and other digital infrastructure, he said.

Referring to many examples of the recent past, the Prime Minister said that in the new work culture of the New India, completion date is part of SoP and is strictly adhered to. He remarked that only when the government’s projects do not hang for years and are completed on time, similarly, the government’s schemes reach their goals, then only, the taxpayer of the country is respected. Now we also have a modern platform in the form of the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan. He said that this Vanijya Bhawan will give a push to the nations ‘Gati Shakti’.

The Prime Minister noted that last year, despite the historic global disruptions, India’s exports stood at a total of $ 670 billion i.e. Rs 50 lakh crore. Last year, the country had decided that despite every challenge, it has to cross the threshold of $ 400 billion i.e. 30 lakh crore merchandise export. We crossed this and created a new record of export of $ 418 billion i.e. 31 lakh crore rupees. “Encouraged by this success of the past years, we have now increased our export targets and have doubled our efforts to achieve them. Collective effort of everyone is very necessary to achieve these new goals”, he said, further adding that not only short term but long-term targets should be set.

The Prime Minister cited the new Vanjiya Bhawan as also the symbol of his Government’s achievements in the field of commerce during this period. He recalled that at the time of foundation stone laying, he had stressed the need for innovation and improvement in the Global Innovation Index. Today, India is ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index and is continuously improving. He had also talked about improving ease of doing business at that time, today, more than 32000 unnecessary compliances have been removed. Similarly, GST was new at the time of foundation stone laying of the building, today, 1 lakh crore GST collection per month has become commonplace. In terms of GeM, 9 thousand crore rupees worth orders were discussed then, today, more than 45 lakh small entrepreneurs are registered on the portal and orders worth more than 2.25 lakh crore have been placed. The Prime Minister had talked about 120 Mobile units at that time up from just 2 in 2014, today this number has crossed 200. Today India has 2300 registered Fin-tech startups, up from 500, 4 years ago. At the time of the foundation stone laying of the Vanijya Bhawan India used to recognize 8000 startups every year, today, this number is more than 15000, the Prime Minister informed.

The Prime Minister underlined the role of increasing exports in the transition of a country from developing to developed country. The Prime Minister said that in the last eight years, India has also been continuously increasing its exports and achieving export goals. Better policies to increase exports, easing of the process, and taking products to new markets, have helped a lot. He said that today, every ministry, every department of the government is giving priority to increasing exports with a ‘whole of government’ approach. Be it the Ministry of MSME or Ministry of External Affairs, Agriculture or Commerce, all are making common efforts for a common goal. “Exports from new areas are increasing. Even from many aspirational districts, exports have now increased manifold. The increase in exports of cotton and handloom products by 55 per cent shows how the work is being done at the grassroot level”, he pointed out.

The Prime Minister said that NIRYAT – National Import-Export for Yearly Analysis of Trade portal will help in breaking silos by providing real time data to all stakeholders. “From this portal, important information related to more than 30 commodity groups exported to more than 200 countries of the world will be available. In the coming time, information related to district-wise exports will also be available on this. This will also strengthen the efforts to develop the districts as important centers of exports”, the Prime Minister said.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, while addressing the event said that Prime Minister’s vision is to make a modern India by bringing transparency to the system. On the one hand, an inefficient and inaccessible organization like DGS&D (Directorate General of Supplies & Disposal), which stood at the same place, was wound up and on the other Government e-Marketplace (GeM), a transparent purchase system has been established. The GeM has provided platform to women entrepreneurs, Start-Ups, MSMEs sector and others to contribute to the system and accelerate its efficiency.

Adding on, he said that the Prime Minister on June 22nd, 2018, exactly 4 years ago, laid the foundation stone of the Vanijya Bhawan. The building has been completed in less than the budgeted cost of 226 crore. Shri Goyal said that it was part of this new thinking where the projects are being completed in a time-bound manner. He said that “Whole of Government” approach helped in getting various departments to come together for successful completion of the Vaanijya Bhawan. Shri Goyal said that the Vanijya Bhawan will be made completely digital and will become a symbol of India’s growing power on the global platform.