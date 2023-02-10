PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow today. He also inaugurated the Global Trade Show and launched Invest UP 2.0 during the programme. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh which will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. The Prime Minister also took a walkthrough of the exhibition on display.

Leaders of Industry spoke on the occasion. Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla, said that India is showing remarkable entrepreneurial dynamism and innovation and credited the Prime Minister with infusing new energy into the country’s economic landscape. Shri Mukesh Ambani said that this year’s budget has laid the foundation for India’s emergence as a developed nation. He said that greater allocation for Capex expenditure will lead to greater economic growth and social welfare. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has transformed a great deal and under the guidance of the Prime Minister’s vision and laser-sharp focus on execution a bold new India is taking shape. Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said that the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister has created a situation where India is going to be the fastest-growing economy. “It is not only economic growth, what the Prime Minister has enabled is 360-degree development.” He said allocations in the budget will ensure growth led by infrastructure and consumption and also we will see rural growth. Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich Airport Asia said that the Zurich Airport is celebrating its 75th anniversary just as India is celebrating 75 years of independence. He mentioned the long-standing partnership with India where Zurich Airport supported the development of the Bengaluru Airport two decades ago and is presently developing the Noida International Airport. He underlined the direct connectivity of the Noida International Airport with the Yamuna Expressway. Chairman of Dixon Technologies, Shri Sunil Vachani said that almost 65% of the mobile phones sold in India are manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and credited the dynamic policies of the Uttar Pradesh Government in making it a manufacturing hub. He also noted that today Dixon Technologies is looking at exporting almost 100 billion dollars worth of mobile phones. All the industry leaders showed optimism towards the opportunities emerging in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed the investor community, industry leaders and policymakers both as a Prime Minister and as a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the land of Uttar Pradesh is known for its cultural splendor, glorious history and rich heritage. Noting the capabilities of the state, the Prime Minister drew attention to the unwanted tags such as underdevelopment, BIMARU, and the poor law and order situation attached to Uttar Pradesh. He also touched upon the scams worth thousands of crores that were unearthed on a daily basis in earlier times. The Prime Minister said within 5-6 years, Uttar Pradesh has established a new identity. Now Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, better law and order situation, peace and stability. “New opportunities for wealth creators are being made here”, the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister also stressed that initiatives for better infrastructure in UP are bearing fruit. He said very soon UP will be known as the only state with 5 International airports. Freight corridor will connect the state directly with the sea coast in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister also noted a meaningful change in the government’s thinking in UP for ensuring ease of doing business. “Today UP has become a source of hope and inspiration”, the Prime Minister remarked. He underlined that UP has become a bright spot for the nation just like India has become a bright spot on the global stage.

The Prime Minister said that every credible voice in the world is optimistic about the ascending course of the Indian economy as it has not only shown resilience in the face of the pandemic and war but also showed rapid recovery.

The Prime Minister observed the huge change that is being seen in the thinking and aspirations of Indian society and the youth of India. He underlined that every citizen of the country wants to tread the path of development and wishes to witness a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in the times to come. He stated that the aspirations of the Indian society have become a driving force for the government which is providing impetus to the development works carried out in the country. Noting the size and population of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister told the investors that like India, In UP also, an aspirational society is awaiting you.

The Prime Minister said that due to the digital revolution, Uttar Pradesh society has grown inclusive and connected. “As a market, India is getting seamless. Procedures are being simplified. “Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction”, he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that today’ India, in real terms, has started moving on the path of speed and scale. As basic needs of a very large segment have been met and they are thinking ahead. This is the biggest reason for the trust in India.

Speaking on the Budget, the Prime Minister underlined the growing allocation for infrastructure and talked about opportunities for investors in health, education and social infrastructure. Similarly, he invited the investor to the opportunities in the green growth path that India has embraced. He informed that 35,000 crore rupees have been allocated just for the energy transition in this year’s Budget.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a champion when it comes to developing a new value and supply chain. He noted the vibrant network of traditional and modern MSMEs that is present in the state and gave the example of silk from Bhadohi and Varanasi which has made UP the textile hub of India. He informed that 60 percent of India’s mobile phones along with the maximum mobile components are manufactured in UP. He also drew attention that one of the two defence corridors in the country is being developed in UP. The Prime Minister underlined the commitment of the government to provide Made in India defence systems and platforms to the Indian Army.

The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities in Uttar Pradesh regarding dairy, agriculture, fisheries and food processing. He said this is one secretary where private sector participation is still limited. He told the investors about the PLI in the food processing industry. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless modern system from input to post-harvest management for the farmers. He said small investors can use agri-infra funds.

Speaking on crop diversification, more resources to farmers and reducing the input cost, the Prime Minister elaborated on the focus on natural farming. He informed that natural farming has begun on both sides of the banks of the Ganga for 5 km in UP. He also mentioned the 10 thousand bio-input resource centers proposed in this budget. Noting the nutritional value of millets which is called Shri Anna in India, the Prime Minister underlined the efforts of the government that India’s Shri Anna should address the needs of global nutritional security. He said investors can find opportunities in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook Shri Anna.

The Prime Minister also threw the spotlight on the development works that have taken place in the education and skill development in the state. He listed Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Health University, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University and Major Dhyan Chand Sports University as institutions that will impart different types of skills. He informed that more than 16 lakh youth have been trained under Skill Development Mission.

He also noted that the UP government has started courses related to artificial intelligence in PGI Lucknow and IIT Kanpur and highlighted the state’s increasing role in the country’s start-up revolution. He informed that the UP government has set a target of setting up 100 incubators and three state-of-the-art centers in the coming years which will create a huge pool of talented and skilled youth.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister highlighted the robust partnership between the resolve of the double-engine government and the possibilities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. He urged the investors and industry leaders to not waste any more time and become a part of the prosperity. “The prosperity of the world lies in the prosperity of India and your participation is very important in this journey of prosperity”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt Anadiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh, Ministers from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, foreign dignitaries and industry leaders were present on the occasion among others.

Background

Scheduled from 10-12 February 2023, Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh which will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardised services to investors.