PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of CBI in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi. On the occasion, the Prime Minister conferred the President’s Police Medal to 18 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for their distinguished Service. He also gave away Gold Medal to three officers for Best Investigating Officers of CBI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there is no dearth of political will to fight the battle against corruption in the country today. The Prime Minister urged the investigation agency not to hesitate in taking action against corruption.

Mr Modi said in the last six decades, the CBI has earned recognition as a ‘Multi-dimensional’ and ‘Multi-disciplinary’ investigation agency. He said through its functioning, efficiency and capabilities, the CBI has imbibed a sense of deep faith among the people towards it.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly constructed office complexes of CBI at Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He also released a Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking the Diamond Jubilee Celebration year of CBI. PM Modi also launched the Twitter handle of CBI.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Senior officials of CBI were also present at the event.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated 1st April 1963.