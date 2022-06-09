PM Narendra Modi hosts delegation of Women Students from Nagaland at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a delegation of Women Students from Nagaland at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. The Delegation is visiting Delhi as part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

The students expressed their happiness on meeting the Prime Minister. In a freewheeling interaction, they discussed and sought views of the Prime Minister on a host of topics like, his vision for North-East, his experiences in Nagaland, importance of Yoga etc.

During the interaction, Prime Minister enquired the students about their experience of visiting and exploring various tourist places in Delhi. He also advised them to visit PM Sangrahalaya and the National War Memorial during their stay in Delhi.

The meeting of the Delegation with the Prime Minister was organised by the National Commission for Women.