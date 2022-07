The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today hosted a dinner in honour of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Hosted a dinner in honour of President Kovind Ji. Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Venkaiah Ji, other esteemed dignitaries including Ministers were present. We were also glad to welcome several grassroots level achievers, Padma awardees, tribal community leaders and others at the dinner.”

“Some more glimpses from the dinner in the honour of President Kovind.”