PM Narendra Modi hopes that the situation in Bangladesh gets normal at the earliest, concern over safety of Hindus and minorities

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest. The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there – India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace…In the days to come, we will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its ‘Vikas Yatra’ because we think about the welfare of humankind.”