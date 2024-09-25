PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘Make in India’ Innovators and Wealth Creators

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today penned thoughts on ‘Make in India’ and salutes innovators and wealth creators who have powered the spirit of Make in India.

Shri Modi said that Make In India initiative has furthered growth and given wings for our Yuva Shakti to dream big.

The Prime Minister said in a X post;

“A salute to every innovator and wealth creator who has powered the spirit of @makeinindia. This initiative has furthered growth and given wings for our Yuva Shakti to dream big! Penned a few thoughts on @LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/10-years-make-india-narendra-modi-sb2if? #10YearsOfMakeInIndia”