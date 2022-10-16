PM Narendra Modi hails commencement of medical education in mother tongue

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has hailed the commencement of medical education in Hindi at Bhopal. Shri Modi remarked that the historic move will empower lakhs of students to study medicine in their own language and bring about a positive change in the country. He further added that it will open multiple doors of opportunities for the students.

Sharing a tweet by Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“मेडिकल शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में हुआ यह शुभारंभ देश में एक बड़ा सकारात्मक बदलाव लाने वाला है। इससे लाखों विद्यार्थी जहां अपनी भाषा में पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे, वहींउनके लिए अवसरों के भी अनेक द्वार खुलेंगे।”