PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Shri Modi also shared a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which he had talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur.”

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier #MannKiBaat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur.”

The Prime Minister also shared the video of his speech in Dehu where he inaugurated a Temple devoted to Sant Tukaram Ji few weeks ago.

He tweeted:

“A few weeks ago I was in Dehu to inaugurate a Temple devoted to Sant Tukaram Ji. In my speech, I highlighted his noble teachings and spoke about what we all can learn from the great Warkari saints and seers.”

Furthermore, the Prime Minister shared his speech on the Warkari tradition which he delivered in November last year.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“In November last year, I had the honour of laying the foundation stones for key projects that will boost spiritual tourism in Pandharpur. This is a part of our efforts to further popularise the Warkari tradition among India’s youth.”