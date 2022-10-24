PM Narendra Modi greets people on Deepavali

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Deepavali. He also wished that this festival of lights bring happiness and good health in everyone’s life.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.”

“दीपावली की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। प्रकाश का यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में खुशियां और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए।”