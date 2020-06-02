PM Narendra Modi greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Telangana, on Statehood Day. The Prime Minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana.

Best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Hardwork and courage are synonymous with the culture of this land. The state’s role in India’s growth is deeply valued. Wishing the citizens of the state the very best for their future endeavours”, the Prime Minister said.

