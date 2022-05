New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Gujarat on Foundation Day of Gujarat.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On Gujarat’s Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years.”