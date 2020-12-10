PM Narendra Modi Greets Isreal and Jewish People on Hannukkah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world on Hannukkah festival.

In a tweet Shri Modi said

“Chag Hannukkah Sameach to the friendly people of Israel and Jewish friends all over the world. May the festival bring peace and light in our lives and kindle more warmth to the relationship between our people.”

The tweet was tagged to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin of Isreal. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted in Hebrew.

