PM Narendra Modi greets engineers on Engineers Day

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted engineers on Engineers Day. Shri Modi has also remembered the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya on Engineers Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges.”

“On #EngineersDay, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves. I am also sharing a snippet from one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes where I talked about this subject.”