PM Narendra Modi greets BSF personnel on their Raising Day

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of BSF’s Raising Day. PM also acknowledged the outstanding track record of BSF force while protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters.”