PM Narendra Modi greets Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Shri Modi has said that Amitabh Bachchan is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life.”