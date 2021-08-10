PM Narendra Modi greets all those passionate about lion conservation on World Lion Day

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted all those passionate about lion conservation on World Lion Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India’s lion population.

When I was serving as Gujarat CM, I had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost.”